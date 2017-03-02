GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, March 3
Stonewall Jackson Soul Band, plus Classic Gold Disco. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement. Sutton-in-Ashfield. Doors open 7pm. More information on 01623 552387.
The Flavells, The Ruffs, Vanity Box and The Colliders. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
Fun Lovin’ Criminals. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.
Rod Stewart and the Facez (tribute). The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Face The Music. Pop Party Band. Warsop
Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3
Garth Brooks UK, Majestic Theatre, Retford.
Dfacto. Jacksdale Social Club and Bar, Main Road, Jacksdale.
Saturday, March 4
Witch Tripper, Mage, Master Charger, Cybernetic Witch Cult, Ten Ton Slug, 28 Double, Two Tales of Woe, Sound of Origin, Black Chapter, Ten Days Later, Sinners and Lodestone. The Black Market, Market Warsop.
Dutch Uncles. The Bodega, Nottingham.
The Kommitments (ten-piece band). The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Designer. Stanley Street, Sports and Social Club, Worksop.
Paul Carrack, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.
Nierly Diamond, Majestic Theatre, Retford.
Sunday, March 5
Cool Wave. Stanley Street, Sports and Social Club, Worksop.
A Tribute to Status Quo (1968-1981) by Dog Of 2 Heads. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Let’s Eighties. Live 80s Tribute Band. Members £1. Guests £2.
Steve Fulsham Band, Community Centre, Clowne, 9pm.
Del Scott Miller, Paul Carbunkle, Shaun Clarke, Black Market, Warsop
What The Floyd, Acorn Theatre, Worksop.
Wednesday, March 8
Sea Fret, The Bodega, Nottingham.
Thursday, March 9
The Pigeon Detectives, Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.
Slam Cartel, Guilty As Sin, The Diamond, Sutton.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.