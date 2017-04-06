Search

GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area over the next few days

editorial image

Friday, April 7

Moondogs. 50s, 60s Trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.

Black Cadillacs. Rock’n’roll band. Plus Classic Gold Disco. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Doors open at 7pm. Information on 01623 552387.

Johnny 2 Bad. UB40 tribute. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Catfish Blues Band. The Black Market, Market Warsop. £5 entry.

Paul Michaels. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Roar. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Saturday, April 8

Deb ‘N’ Her. Female vocal Duo from Benidorm. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

A Foreigner’s Journey. Fabulous tribute to Foreigner and Journey. The Diamond, Sutton.

Mutha’s Ruin, Identity Crisis, Heaven To Stone. The Black Market, Market Warsop. £5 entry.

Liam Madison. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield.

John C Morgan. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

The Wonderers. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Stardiz. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.

Devante. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

International Rescue. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Sunday, April 9

Stardiz. Excellent two guy duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

The AVIT Blues Band play at Clowne Community Centre.

Strykes Twice. Guitar vocal duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £1. Guests £2.

Tin Man. Covering the best of 70s/80s rock. The Diamond, Sutton.

Lisa Ashleigh. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Thursday, April 13

Yorkshire Stompers. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton. £7 adm.£6 for members.

Jimmy Echo. The Coronation Club, , Kirkby-in-Ashfield.