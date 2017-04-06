GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area over the next few days

Friday, April 7
Moondogs. 50s, 60s Trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.
Black Cadillacs. Rock’n’roll band. Plus Classic Gold Disco. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Doors open at 7pm. Information on 01623 552387.
Johnny 2 Bad. UB40 tribute. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Catfish Blues Band. The Black Market, Market Warsop. £5 entry.
Paul Michaels. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
Roar. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Saturday, April 8
Deb ‘N’ Her. Female vocal Duo from Benidorm. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.
A Foreigner’s Journey. Fabulous tribute to Foreigner and Journey. The Diamond, Sutton.
Mutha’s Ruin, Identity Crisis, Heaven To Stone. The Black Market, Market Warsop. £5 entry.
Liam Madison. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-In-Ashfield.
John C Morgan. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
The Wonderers. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Stardiz. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bestwood Road, Bulwell.
Devante. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
International Rescue. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
Sunday, April 9
Stardiz. Excellent two guy duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.
The AVIT Blues Band play at Clowne Community Centre.
Strykes Twice. Guitar vocal duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £1. Guests £2.
Tin Man. Covering the best of 70s/80s rock. The Diamond, Sutton.
Lisa Ashleigh. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.
Thursday, April 13
Yorkshire Stompers. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton. £7 adm.£6 for members.
Jimmy Echo. The Coronation Club, , Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
