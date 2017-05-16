Get your tickets for Southwell Music Festival

You can now book your tickets for this year’s Southwell Music Festival, the annual event offering a mouthwatering array of quality entertainment.

A selection of 70 top-flight professional singers and players will gather in the historic cathedral town over the August Bank Holiday weekend to take part in the fourth annual Southwell Music Festival.

The centrepiece of the five-day programme will be an all-Mozart concert featuring multi-award-winning pianist James Baillieu performing Piano Concerto No. 21 C major K467.

This will be followed by a performance of the Great Mass in C minor K427 with the critically-acclaimed soprano Sophie Bevan and mezzo-soprano Rachel Kelly, as the soloists.

The professional choir and orchestra will be conducted by Marcus Farnsworth with the orchestra led by associate artistic director Jamie Campbell.

Other events include:

n The Art of the Trio with Rachel Kelly, Lena Eckels and Amy Harman – August 24-25, 7pm. Brahms’s Two Songs for Alto, Viola and Piano and Horn Trio, Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No.2 in E minor and Two Shakespearean Piano Trios by Charlotte Bray, in the State Chamber of the Archbishop’s Palace, once used by Cardinal Wolsey.

n Strings in the Quire with Jamie Campbell and Alison Rose – August 24-25, 8.15pm. Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis, Britten’s Les Illuminations, Arvo Pärt’s Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten. It takes place in the Minster’s 13th century Quire

n Classical with a Twist – August 24, 25, 27, 7.15pm. Mozart’s Sonata K292 arranged for Bassoon and String Trio, Villa-Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras No 6 for Flute and Bassoon, Steve Reich’s Clapping Music.

The second half comprises specially arranged close harmony vocal arrangements of popular folk and pop songs and numbers from stage musicals. It takes place in Southwell’s former Georgian theatre, the Old Theatre Deli.

n Late Night Baroque with Chelys Consort of Viols, The Little Baroque Company and Southwell Festival Voices - August 24, 10pm.

n Southwell Masterclass - August 26, 10am. Led by artists appearing in the festival, the class is both a unique opportunity for aspiring Nottinghamshire musicians to benefit from mentoring by professionals of international standing.

n The Family Concert, The Story of Babar the Little Elephant – August 26, 10.15am. Poulenc’s The Story of Babar the Little Elephant will be performed to children and families in the Southwell Minster School.

n Young Musician’s Recital in the Nave with Sheku Kanneh-Mason and James Baillieu - August 26, 1pm. Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, Op.5, Gaspar Cassado’s Suite for Solo Cello, Alexander Scriabin’s Etude Op.8 No. 11,

David Popper’s Hungarian Rhapsody Op. 68.

n Saturday Night Concert with James Baillieu, Sophie Beven, Rachel Kelly and Southwell Festival Voices and Southwell Festival Sinfonia – August 26, 7.30pm. Mozart’s Piano Concertos No. 21 C major K467, Mozart’s Mass in C minor K427

n French Chamber Classics with Marcus Farnsworth (pictured), Libby Burgess, James Baillieu, James Cheung, Katherine Byran, Joseph Shiner, Celine Saout, Jamie Campbell – August 27, 7.30pm. Debussy - Syrinx, Poulenc - Le bal masqué. Fauré’s Piano Quintet No. 1, Ravel Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite for Piano Duet.

n Come and Sing, Mozart Vespers - August 28, 10am, with an informal performance at 2pm. Come and Sing is a wonderful opportunity for amateur singers from the Southwell community to be part of the festival.

For tickets, you can call 0115 989 5555 or go to www.southwellmusicfestival.com

Full price tickets are from £8-25 and concessions are available (half of the festival events are free of charge).

Photo credit: Nick Rutter