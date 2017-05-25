Get your early bird tickets for Summer Nights screenings

The Summer Nights Film Festival is back for a seventh year at locations across the region.

Presented by Derby-based arts centre and cinema QUAD on an inflatable 12-metre screen, Summer Nights Festival screenings offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors for a unique cinematic experience.

Two brand new venues for 2017 are RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate and Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire. Additional nights have been added to some of the venues, including Wollaton Hall in Nottingham. Derbyshire venues are Kedleston Hall, Calke Abbey and Hardwick Hall.

Kedleston Hall is showing Bridget Jones’ Baby (15) on Friday, July 21, and The Legend Of Tarzan (12A) on Saturday, July 22.

Calke Abbey is showing Mamma Mia (PG) on Thursday, August 3, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A with subtitles) on Friday, August 4, and Footloose (12A) on Saturday, August 5.

Clumber Park is showing Dirty Dancing (12A) on Friday, August 4, and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (12A) on Saturday, August 5.

Hardwick Hall is showing La La Land (12A) on Friday, August 18, and Top Gun (12A) on Saturday, August 19.

Wollaton Hall is showing Moulin Rouge (12A) on Thursday, August 24, Pretty Woman (15) on Friday, August 25, Jurassic Park (PG) on Saturday, August 26, The Dark Knight Rises (12A subtitled) on Sunday, August 27, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) on Monday, August 28.

Early bird tickets are on sale at £11 for adults or £7 for under 12s. This offer ends on June 1 for all venues. The early bird price is also available for group bookings of eight or more people up to the Thursday of each weekends’ screenings. Standard tickets cost £13 for adults or £9 for under 12s, tickets for children aged under five years are free.

For more information on films, venues or to book tickets, please call on 01332 290606 or go to www.summernightsfilm.co.uk

Photo credit: Aimee Seymour