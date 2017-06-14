Get up close and personal with The Vamps in Sheffield

The Vamps have only just wrapped a UK arena tour – which opened in Sheffield – but they show no sign of slowing down.

The band – frontman Brad Simpson, guitarist James McVey, bassist Connor Ball and drummer Tristan Evans – have announced a new Night & Day, Up Close and Personal Album Tour, which will see them perform a series of smaller, “intimate” shows around the country next month, including Sheffield’s O2 Academy.

Tickets, priced from just £12, go on sale on Saturday, June 17, at 10am, from ticketmaster.com

The tour coincides with the launch of their third studio album, Night & Day, which is released on Friday, July 14, and follows 2014 debut Meet the Vamps, a number-two hit, and 2015’s Wake Up, which reached number 10.

With four world tours under their belt, most of which included arenas, as well as a string of top-10 hits, including Can We Dance, Wilde Heart, Last Night and Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart) this latest tour gives fans a chance to get closer to the band than ever before.

