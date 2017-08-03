From Scottish Highlands to Sheffield Greystones for singer Kaela

Kaela Rowan has come a long way since her teens when she was singing in folk bands in the Scottish Highlands – and is now heading for Sheffield.

As lead singer with influential Scottish group Mouth Music, Kaela recorded three albums and toured globally, while recently she joined Shooglenifty for their acclaimed album The Untied Knot, bringing a dynamic new element to the band’s sound.

Her solo career began in earnest in 2014 with the release of her first self-penned album Menagerie.

Her second album, The Fruited Thorn, saw her return to the songs she learned growing up in the Scottish highlands.

Singing in Gaelic, Scots and English she takes the listener on a tour of some of the finest Scots and Irish ballads, arranged in a unique style that is both respectful and innovative.

Now she brings her band – Kaela and Shooglenifty duo James Mackintosh, on guitar and percussion, and Ewan MacPherson, on guitar, mandolin and jaw harp, to Sheffield, for a show at The Greystones on Wednesday, August 9.

Tickets are now available, priced from £12, from mygreystones.co.uk