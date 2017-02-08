Folk duo to wow audience again in Chesterfield

Friday, February 10, sees Nancy Kerr and James Fagan perform at Chesterdfield Folk Club.

This will be a long overdue return visit from this electrifying duo who have mesmerised audiences throughout the world.

This well-loved Anglo-Australian pair have won several BBC Folk awards including the inaugural Horizon award and Best Duo in 2003 and 2011.

James and Nancy have formidable instrumental skills with James’s bouzouki superbly complementing Nancy’s amazing fiddle playing style. Add to this their two powerful voices and you have a duo whose performance is totally enthralling.

Tickets are £12.

Chesterfield Folk Club is based at The Library Theatre, New Beetwell Street, S40 1QN.

Entrance is via the Café Browser on Beetwell Street. Doors open at 7pm, and the concert starts 7.30pm. For more, see www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org