Fleur and co to wow music fans at Newark Festival 2017

X-Factor star Fleur East will join the Saturday line-up of the 2017 Newark Festival, performing in the afternoon as part of the new earlier opening hours in what looks set to be the town’s best festival yet.

Reggae legends UB40 – featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will headline the festival on Saturday, June 17. Level 42 will join them as special guests with The Original Wailers and now Fleur East will also be performing.

Fleur East first shot to fame - subsequently going on to build a huge fan following - when she competed on the 11th edition of the X-Factor in 2015, achieving second place in the final.

Her engaging personality doubled with incredible stage presence and the liveliest performances the show had seen, made her a firm favourite with the nation; catapulting her into the limelight and paving the way for an exciting debut album in December of that year.

Love, Sax & Flashbacks featured the huge hit Sax, a horn-heavy throwback combination of peak-era Michael Jackson and “Uptown” funk. Fleur had previously released the She EP in 2012, which included covers of Lorde and Frank Ocean, going on to sign with Simon Cowell’s Syco music label in 2014. With music running through her veins from an early age - including auditions on the X-Factor way back in 2005 as part of the girl group Addictiv Ladies - Fleur then successfully juggled her journalism and contemporary history studies whilst competing in the show – but it was clear from the off that her passion was to be on the stage.

Fleur East said: “I love performing and entertaining the crowds! It’s wonderful to see so many people singing along with you whilst you are doing what you love best. Such a privilege. It’s going to be a great show and I am thrilled to be appearing on a line-up that included legends such as UB40, and in a fantastic location too!”

Fleur East will perform on Saturday, June 17, in the afternoon ahead of the evening line-up, bringing her inimitable energy and stunning dance routines to the centre stage. This year for the first-time gates will open at the earlier time of 2pm to allow for an afternoon of entertainment. .

Newark Festival 2017 will include Riverside Rocks on Friday, June 16, followed by Saturday, June 17, which includes headline act UB40 – featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, along with Level 42, The Original Wailers and Fleur East.

The free Family Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 18.

Riverside Rocks on Friday, June 16, brings a host of top tribute acts to the festival stage.

If you love Oasis, Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Stereophonics then there is a real treat in store for you! Don’t miss your chance of a ticket to the best Friday night out in town with Oasish, Kazabian, Snow Control and Stereotonics bringing the house down with each of the band’s greatest hits.

At the Free Family Day at Riverside Park and across the town, there will be a fabulous array of entertainment, food and drink for all the family, followed by an evening line-up of ‘Swing in the Park’ and of course the unmissable fireworks display.

New for 2017 will see the introduction of a Premier Enclosure Ticket, which is available as an upgrade via the Newark Festival website at www.newarkfestival.co.uk. Close to the main stage area, the package includes a host of special benefits for the ultimate premier festival experience, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, canapés, a goody bag, luxury rest rooms, private paid bar and a private paid BBQ. Only a limited number of these tickets are available.