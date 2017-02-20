Five of the best in choirs concert in Sutton

Make sure you book your seat early for top choir event at Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Each year the National Association of Choirs (East Midlands Region) stage a major concert and this year Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir are privileged to host this event.

Five excellent and contrasting choirs will be taking to the stage: Erewash Phoenix Choir, Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir, The Gentlemen, Sonara Singers and of course Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir.

All of these choirs are highly regarded in their local communities and further afield.

The venue has been deliberately chosen for unrivaled acoustics, and the added bonus of beautiful and unique architecture, at the United Reformed Church, High Pavement, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 1BT.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 and can be purchased by calling 01623 455373. Don’t miss out on this great event and reserve your tickets today.

The range of songs performed during the evening will be wide and contrasting as you would expect from 130 choristers and five choirs and the audience will be entertained from songs from the shows, traditional choir favourites and contemporary classics.

The evening will end with a massed choir of 130 voices performing the modern spiritual I’m Goin’ Up A Yonder and then, by way of a finale, the choirs and audience will stir the patriotic fervour by ending the evening with I Vow to Thee My Country.

Photo: Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir are among those taking part in the event.