Fishpond appearance for singer/guitarist Riverstone

Singer/guitarist Andrew Riverstone will be promoting his Sunny Monday album at The Fishpond in Matlock Bath on Friday, February 17.

Admission is free to see Andrew’s set which comprises classic covers from Tom Petty, JJ Cale, Neil Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd and originals from three solo albums.

Riverstone worked as a session guitarist at London studios including Abbey Road, recorded with producer Gus Dudgeon (David Bowie, Elton John, Chris Rea),

and co-wrote with Busta Jones from Talking Heads.

A seasoned live performer, he’s played major festivals including Glastonbury, many tours of the UK, performed in France, Holland, USA, live on BBC Radio 1 and MTV.

More information is available from www.andrewriverstone.com