FILM REVIEW: Lady Macbeth is a challenging and intense five-star debut

Lady Macbeth is as unromantic as period drama gets, writes Natalie Stendall.

Set in northern Victorian England, the subtext is populated with tragedy and brutality.

Colliery disasters and sexual assault are commonplace, while habitual cruelty is marked in day to day conversation. Modern in everything but its setting, Lady Macbeth marks the features debut of director William Oldroyd and screenwriter Alice Birch. Their careers are ones to watch.

The ‘Lady Macbeth’ of the film’s title is actually new bride Katherine (Florence Pugh) whose selfishness and ferocity is shared with the Shakespearean arch-manipulator.

Katherine turns to violence in order to secure her own social position and sexual dominance. At times she also appears to enjoy her acts of cruelty.

Pugh gives a restrained and complex performance in the title role. If at first we suspect Katherine might be the product of a misogynist society and cruel household, Oldroyd asks us to think again.

Katherine’s own actions far outweigh her oppressors’ in both their brutality and callousness. Pugh has already sown the seeds of doubt.

In her very earliest sequences we find a glimpse of Katherine’s ego. She soon rejects outright any sense of female solidarity in her relationship with servant Anna (Naomi Ackie).

Instead she’s attracted to a sexual predator whose actions seem to demonstrate the passion her husband lacks.

Ari Wegner’s cinematography masterfully evokes Victorian oppression. Kept indoors by her severe and un-loving husband, Katherine’s home is stifling, claustrophobic and exhausting. Holly Waddington’s beautiful costumes become symbols too, not only of Katherine’s wealth and position, but of a female cage.

Shots of her corsets being tightened seem to stretch out in time while contracted breath sounds fill otherwise silent sequences. Later, the screen relaxes soaking up moorland landscapes with an enthusiasm reminiscent of Andrea Arnold’s Wuthering Heights.

Based on the novel by Nikolai Leskov, Lady Macbeth powerfully captures the complexity of the anti-heroine. With barely a single likeable character, its acts of profound violence and slow-burn atmosphere, William Oldroyd’s directorial debut is both challenging and intense.

5/5