Exciting duo Rews are heading for Bodega visit

Exciting London female alt-rock duo Rews bring their UK and Ireland tour to Nottingham’s Bodega on February 17.

Rews are creating a real buzz among UK radio tastemakers with Huw Stephens recently making them his ‘Tip of the Week’ on BBC Radio 1 and John Kennedy his ‘Shock of the New’ on Radio X.

They have also played on Radio 6 Music with Tom Robinson and all 38 BBC Introducing shows! Tom said: “They return in excellent form with another guitar driven, spiky, pop anthem.“

Rews are the sassy, high energy, pop rock duo consisting of songstress Shauna Tohill and beat-maker Collette Williams.

Together they are creating a genuine buzz on the UK/Irish music scene following the release of their four recent singles: Can You Feel It, Death Yawn, Shake Shake and now the chart banging Miss You In The Dark.

Rews are lining themselves up to break through in 2017. The industry is waking up and listening to their great single releases.

See www.rewsmusic.com for more.

Photo by Nick Kent