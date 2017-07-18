Enjoy a night at the opera with NSO

Opera fans are in for a real treat when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra is joined by four leading professional singers for a concert at Thurgarton Priory Church on Saturday, July 22.

Starting at 6pm at the venue in the attractive Nottinghamshire village, the concert - titled A Night At The Opera - will be conducted by Derek Williams and features extracts from some of the most popular operas of all time.

You can expect to hear works by Bizet, Mozart, Verdi, Puccini and others.

The singers will be John Hudson (tenor), Sandra Klara Januszewska (mezzo-soprano), Clare Tunney (soprano) and Geoff Williams (baritone) and the concert is in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Tickets are £25 (concert only) or £50 (including champagne and canapes). Black tie is optional and tickets are available at ticketsource.co.uk