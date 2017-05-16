Enjoy a blast from the past in Fury show at Palace Theatre

Halfway to Paradise - The Billy Fury Story is being performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, May 20.

Billy Fury was Britain’s own version of Elvis. In this show, Billy’s own band, the original Fury’s Tornados, will play his 29 timeless hits live at Mansfield Palace Theatre, with Colin Gold (pictured) performing as the late Billy Fury.

Songs include Last Night was Made for Love, Wondrous Place, I Will, Jealousy, Halfway To Paradise and more.

Billy is shown on a giant movie screen which makes the atmosphere both electric and emotional.

Fury’s Tornados are Chris Raynor (lead guitar/vocals), Charlie Elston (keyboards/vocals), John Raynor (drums/vocals), Graham Wyvill (bass/double bass/vocals)

For more on the show and tickets, you can call the box office on 01623 633133.