Enjoy a blast from the past as Procol Harum perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, May 14.

The show is called Procol Harum 1967–2017 and is a very special UK tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band, best known for the chart-topper A Whiter Shade Of Pale.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24.50-£55. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.