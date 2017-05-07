Elgar and Mahler in NPO’s Southwell Minster concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will be returning to Southwell Minster for a concert there on Saturday, June 24.

Conductor Mark Heron will be leading the orchestra through performances of three works: Mahler’s Ruckert Lieder, with solo singer Helen Sherman, the Adagio from Bruckner’s String Quintet in F Major, and Elgar’s First Symphony.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more details, go to www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk