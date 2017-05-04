Eighties stars together in Sheffield concert

Stars of the past are set to unite for a Sheffield show promising “much more than just an 80s experience”.

Ultravox star Midge Ure, The Christians and Altered Images are coming “Together in Concert” for a UK tour, promising “absolute hits that made the decade”.

After touring for the last few years focused on performing acoustically, 63-year-old Midge is ready to build his songs back up again, as he embarks on a huge UK tour with a new show “that takes influence from the forward-thinking pop music with which he originally made his name”.

Midge, who will be joined by band Electronica on stage, said: “I want to revisit some material I’ve not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up, so you can expect to hear songs that haven’t been aired for a while, as well as the classics and a couple of surprises.

“I’ve really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four piece and return to a more electronic based format.”

Midge will be performing his most-loved hits, including Vienna, which was recently named the greatest track to reach number two by BBC Radio 2 listeners and song of the decade by listers of Absolute 80s Radio.

Having performed in various bands throughout the mid-late 1970s, Midge rose to fame producing and creating the new romantic synth-rock sounds of bands such as Visage and Ultravox, before embarking on a successful solo career – all while writing film music, directing videos for other artists, and co-organising Band Aid & Live Aid.

Opening the show will be fellow Eighties stars Altered Images and The Christians.

Altered Images were fronted by Clare Grogan, who found fame as an actress in Gregory’s Girl and Red Dwarf, while the band found fame with hits such as 1981’s Happy Birthday and I Could Be Happy, both top-10 hits.

Clare said: “It’s been quite some time since I’ve toured so it’s going to be a very special event in my calendar this year - especially as I’m getting to share a stage with the equally mighty Midge Ure and The Christians.

Claire Grogan, of Altered Images, performing. Picture: Daniel Martino.

“We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we’ll be taking the whole audience with us.”

Eighties soul stars The Christians will be marking the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album when they take to the stage.

The band, who enjoyed hits with songs including Hooverville (And They Promised Us The World) and Forgotten Town, said: “We were thrilled to be invited on this tour with Midge Ure and Altered Images.

“Its our 30th anniversary and we thought what a great way to spend 30 dates in and around the UK belting out our hits Harvest for the World, Ideal World, and many more in the company of this lot.

I’ve really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four piece and return to a more electronic based format” Ultravox star Midge Ure

“Can’t wait to see you guys on the road.”

A tour spokesman said: “These concert performances which will prove to be much more than just an 80s experience.

Tickets are now on sale

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Iron Maiden excited for ‘intimate’ Sheffield Arena show

Maxïmo Park ready to Risk Sheffield show

The Christians.

Homecoming party for Sheffield duo Ophelia