Dot To Dot appearance for rising stars The Night Cafe

The Night Café will play at the Dot to Dot Festival in Nottingham on May 28.

The Liverpool band’s long awaited debut EP, Get Away From The Feeling, was released on March 10 via Kobalt /AWAL.

This EP release comes after a huge 2016 for The Night Café, with thrilling performances on the BBC Introducing Stage at T in the Park last summer and a support run with Reading darlings Sundara Karma, who the band will be joining again on an extensive UK tour this spring.

Having grown up in the same area of Liverpool and separately developed a love for playing music while at secondary school, it took a while for Sean, Josh, Arran and Carl to be introduced through mutual friends, but they soon struck upon a natural songwriting chemistry.

Initially plying their trade as drummers, Sean and Josh began to play guitar and twisted Arran’s arm into swapping his guitar for the bass, with Carl picking up the sticks later.

Strongly attached to their hometown, but eschewing the traditional musical heritage of The Beatles and The Coral, the four friends began to rehearse together, finding that their camaraderie was more than enough to fuel a deluge of joyous indie tracks, combining Sean’s charming lyricism and glowing vocal melodies with bold guitar hooks, snaking bass riffs and rich, metronomic drumming.

Settling upon the name, The Night Café, the quartet made the short trip upstairs to Whitewood recording studio — their practice space is in the basement of the Victorian building, known as Elevator studios, home to The Wombats, Dan Croll, Circa Waves, Echo and the Bunnymen, and Clinic — where producer Robert Whiteley helped to polish their promising demos into the sparkling, soaring 2015 releases Growing Up and Addicted.

Returning at the start of 2016 with two more shimmering chunks of lively guitar music in Together and Time, the band crystallise exactly how it feels to throw off the shackles of school life and be catapulted into a world of new experiences at 18-years old, all tied together with an infectious rhythm and melodic crispness more akin to Fleetwood Mac than any of Liverpool’s past icons.