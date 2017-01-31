Doncaster date for Yorkshire favourites Hope&Social

“We do things bands do, but so much more,” promise Hope&Social, the band chosen to write and record the official Yorkshire Festival 2014 song, The Big Wide.

“We’re a band and as well as the proper bandy-type things like gigging, touring, playing festivals, making and releasing records, we like to involve people in most everything that we do – and they never cease to amaze us.

“We have fun and make art. We create events to remember. We talk about what we do and stuff we care about.

“We’re a people band, we like people and we like to involve people; to sing and play on our records, to be in the videos, to make events and projects life changing and affirming.”

And the blue jacket-wearing Leeds six-piece – characterised by their pay-what-you-want approach to their music – are bringing this refreshing vision to Doncaster as part of their 2017 Feel Tour.

The band play the town’s Roots Music Club tomorrow, Friday, February 3.

Support at the club, at The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, comes from singer-songwriter Carrie Martin.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

n Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster



