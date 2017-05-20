Damage and joy at Sheffield uni with The Jesus and Mary Chain

British post-punk band The Jesus and Mary Chain bring their Damage and Joy tour to Sheffield University’s the Foundry in September,

Formed in 1983, around the writing partnership of the Reid brothers, William and Jim, the band took off after they relocated to London and their Velvet Underground-inspired sound became a hit, with adrenaline-fuelled 15-minute live shows often ending in violence and riot.

Discovered by the US college radio circuit, The Jesus and Mary Chain went into the American mainstream with a string of tabloid headlines - including Jim’s arrest for allegedly assaulting a member of the audience who heckled him – and an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

A succession of well documented break ups, fuelled by brotherly love and internal tensions, followed as William took up residence in Los Angeles and Jim returned to the UK.

Despite all talk of break ups, though, the band survived and are back on tour in 2017, playing Sheffield University’s The Foundry on Monday, September 25.

Tickets, priced from £27.50, are on now on sale at foundrysu.com