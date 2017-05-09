County Show appearance for Mansfield choir

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir’s busy month of May kicks into gear with a performance on Saturday, May 13.

The choir will appear in the Music Marquee, which is just one of the many attractions at the Nottinghamshire County Show this year.

The Marquee, which will feature a number of other talented musicians, will entertain the crowds on both days of the weekend.

Then, on Friday, May 19, the men’s choir will be hosting visitors from the Netherlands, Amersfoort men’s choir at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield.

The concert will be in aid of Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, a local charity who provide support, advice, counselling and learning opportunities for women and young people.

The final part of the treble will be completed on Saturday, May 20, at the East Midlands Region National Association of Choirs annual meeting at the United Reformed Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

This event will feature four other choirs from the area.

Tickets can be obtained by calling 01623 455373 or 01623 513344.

Full details are on the Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir website.