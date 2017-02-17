Chilling tale comes to Theatre Royal to thrill audiences

You can expect plenty of thrills and chills when The Woman In Black is performed at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from February 20-25.

In June, The Woman in Black celebrated its 27th anniversary in the West End. Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel has terrified over seven million theatregoers since it first opened.

A scene from The Woman In Black by Susan Hill @ Fortune Theatre. Directed by Robin Herford

Robin Herford’s gripping production is a brilliantly successfully study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

Now, the unanimously acclaimed stage production of The Woman in Black has embarked on a major national tour and will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham

David Acton will play the role of Mr Kipps and The Actor will be played Matthew Spencer.

The production’s huge popularity has reached a global level, having toured to the United States, South America, Tokyo and Singapore. In 2012, Susan Hill’s novel The Woman in Black was released as a major motion picture, starring Daniel Radcliffe, which became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years. The sequel to that film, The Woman in Black 2: Angel Of Death, came out in 2014.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. The borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

The production is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt, lighting by Kevin Sleep and sound by Gareth Owen. The UK tour runs concurrently with the West End production.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photos by Tristram Kenton