Celtic music showcase at Royal Concert Hall

You can see the show Celtic Woman being performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 1.

Multi-platinum international music sensation and 2017 Grammy Nominee Celtic Woman returns with an all-new tour, Voices of Angels.

The tour showcases the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and introduces the new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a

group of equally talented musicians and dancers whose skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition.

Featuring many songs from their Voices of Angels album, this inspiring live concert experience features all new stage designs, stunning wardrobes, superb

choreography and magnificent arrangements of timeless Irish traditional and contemporary standards in the group’s award winning signature style.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £38.50 - £33.50, available at www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555.