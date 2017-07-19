Catch the award-winning play Tribes onstage in Sheffield

Nina Raine’s powerful award-winning drama Tribes is in the Sheffield Studio Theatre until Saturday, July 22.

Billy was born deaf into a hearing family. In the arguments and jokes around the kitchen table, he has never been treated any differently to the rest of them.

But when he meets Sylvia, who teaches him sign language, he starts to wonder if his family have ever really listened to him. Deeply moving and shockingly funny, Tribes is about the need we all feel to belong, to speak, and to be understood.

The regional première of Tribes is directed by Kate Hewitt, winner of the inaugural Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) Director Award.

Ciaran Alexander Stewart plays the role of Billy, with Emily Howlett (Inside No. 9) as Sylvia.

Simon Rouse, returning to Sheffield Theatres following his appearances in Anything Goes and The Full Monty, plays Christopher, with Lindy Whiteford as Beth, Oliver Johnstone as Dan and Louisa Connolly-Burnham as Ruth.

Sheffield Theatres artistic director Robert Hastie commented: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Kate Hewitt to Sheffield Theatres to direct this award-winning play. Her talent shone through in the RTST selection process, so I really can’t wait to see what she does with this extraordinary drama.”

Tickets for Tribes can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and are priced from £15.