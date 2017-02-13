Catch rising star McKelvey on Mike and the Mechanics tour dates

Singer/songwriter Ben McKelvey will be supporting Mike and the Mechanics on their Word Of Mouth Tour for 2017, appearing in the area twice in the next few weeks.

With lyrical honesty and classic melodies, Ben has been likened to Bruce Springsteen, The Clash, and Paul Weller. His passionate performance and storytelling has captivated audiences across the UK and beyond.

Ben has performed hundreds of solo dates since 2011, embarked on a USA tour in 2014, and he was an invited guest of the National competition Open Mic UK.

2016 bought even more success with Ben supporting Wet Wet Wet on their 17 date UK Arena tour earlier in the year. Followed by a Christmas UK tour supporting The Overtones!

His critically acclaimed studio album Life and Love in England which came out earlier this year, also reached the top ten in the iTunes singer/songwriter charts.

He will be at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday, February 14 and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 24.

For ticket details for the Buxton gig, call 01298 72190. For ticket details for the Nottingham gig, call 0115 9895555.