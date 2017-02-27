Catch Carrack on his latest Nottingham visit

Paul Carrack makes his latest visit to the area on Saturday, March 4, for a gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Paul Carrack is one of the UK’s great singer-songwriters.

He’s co-written Love Will Keep Us Alive for the Eagles and Over My Shoulder with Mike Rutherford and recorded 18 solo albums. In 2017, he embarks on his biggest-ever tour, with his hot streak of creativity showing no signs of slowing down.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Dean Northcott