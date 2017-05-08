Carr hits the road again and brings Best Of tour to Nottingham

Comedian and TV host Jimmy Carr brings his The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, November 4, from 8pm.

Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect jokes and has left a trail of laughter in his wake, Jimmy Carr’s new tour will distil everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by, into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over two million people across four continents. He’s won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and been nominated for the Perrier Award.

Now all that experience is being put to good use - you can see all the greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show.

Tickets cost £27.50 and are available from the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk