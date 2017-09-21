Brass and voices in concert at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre is the venue for a concert on Sunday, September 24, starting at 3pm.

Blidworth Welfare Band and Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir return with their new show Thank You For the Music 3.

These two well-known local acts will be presenting an afternoon of music for all to enjoy, from traditional to more contemporary styles and guarantee something for everyone. Special guests this year are the St Peter’s School Choir.

Tickets are priced at £9 and can be obtained from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133.