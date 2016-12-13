Brass and voices in close harmony at RCH

Nottingham Harmonic Choir and Thoresby Colliery Band team again for their annual family carol concerts.

This year’s performances are on Saturday, December 17 (5pm start) and Monday, December 19 (7pm), both at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

Get in the Christmas mood singing familiar carols with the audience and listening to less familiar but engaging Christmas music from the choir and Thoresby Colliery Band.

Children also have their part to play in this family friendly hors d’oeuvre to the festive season.

Tickets are £12 - £20 (concessions available; family ticket £30-£50).

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.