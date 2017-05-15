Beverley Knight’s June RCH show is put back to October

Singer Beverley Knight’s tour has been rescheduled from June to October.

This means that the performance at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, has been moved from June 20 to October 3.

The gig will start at 7.30pm.

All tickets will be valid for the new tour date or may be refunded at the point of purchase. All RCH customers will be contacted to inform them of this date change. Any ticket enquiries should be made to the box office on 0115 989 5555.

A statement from the singer’s representatives said that the tour has been postponed due to Beverley having to undergo a medical procedure later this month, following diagnosis of Uterine Fibroids, a common condition amongst all women, more prevalent and often more aggressive in women of Afro-Caribbean descent.

Doctors have advised surgery should take place as soon as possible to avoid escalation of complications. Beverley will need complete rest for several weeks after surgery in order to recover, after which she should return to full fitness.