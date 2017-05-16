Beanbag Music Club returns to offer fun to young ones

Beanbag Music Club returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, offering youngsters to get involved with musical instruments.

This month’s club session is called Funky Songs From The Musical Balloon Band and takes place from 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm. The cost is £7 (£1 for under ones).

Sit on a mountain of beanbags and join in with Verona and her Musical Balloon Band alongside Beanie Bear.

The event lasts approximately 45 minutes with the chance to meet the musicians afterwards and have a go with the instruments. The sessions are suitable for under sixes and their families.

Call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555.