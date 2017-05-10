Bands come together in Market Warsop for fundraising gig

Generous musicians will be coming together for a good cause at the Black Market venue, Market Warsop, on Saturday, May 13.

The Frank’s Punk Birthday Fundraiser will be raising money for children with brain tumours. Entry is free but donations are invited.

Among those appearing on the bill will be Septic Psychos, Witch Tripper, Worm, Criminal x, Prisoners of War, Hospital Food, The Fugitives, Bank Holiday Jez, Public Gallery, Reverends, Hugo Steady, First Wave, Static Kill and more.

For more on the event, and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.blackmarketlive.co.uk