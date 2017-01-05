Bands can apply to play at Indietracks

The 2017 Indietracks festival will take place on the weekend of July 28-30.

You can expect the popular mix of your favourite bands, steam trains, workshops, discos, real ale and (hopefully) owls!

Tickets for the festival, which is held at the Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, near Ripley, and go on sale in the coming weeks and months.

Applications are now open for bands, artists and DJs interested in playing at Indietracks. To apply, complete the performer application form before 5pm on Sunday, January 15. It can be found at:

www.indietracks.co.uk/about/faqs/2017-artist-applications/

Organisers are only accepting applications received via this form, so please use this rather than emailing via a separate email address.