Anastacia sings the hits at the RCH

Pop legend Anastacia is performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, June 5.

The mega voice behind massive hits including I’m Outta Love and Left Outside Alone is performing there as part of a 2017 UK tour.

With over 30 million records sold worldwide, Anastacia is one of the most recognisable voices of our time. Her last album Ultimate Collection’ reached the UK Top 10, the sixth in her career, cementing Anastacia’s timeless status, with a voice that will continue to reach many for years to come.

Ticket details are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.