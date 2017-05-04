All-Russian programme in NSO’s next concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be presenting an all-Russian concert at the city’s Albert Hall venue on Saturday, July 8.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the exciting, varied and tuneful programme features extracts from Shostakovich’s Jazz Suite No 2, plus a performance of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody On A Theme of Paganini - with piano soloist Simon Callaghan - and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances.

Tickets are available from the Nottingham Playhouse box office on 0115 9419419 or at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk