Much Ado about the Clumber Players at Thoresby

The Clumber Players return to Thoresby Courtyard next to present Much Ado About Nothing.

One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, the piece is full of humour, drama and romance and opens in high spirits.

War is over and the victors have returned in a holiday mood to the home of wealthy Leonato.

Young Claudio, a celebrated solider, falls quickly in love with Leonato’s sweet daughter, Hero, whilst his brother in arms, Benedict, resumes his quick-witted quarrelling with Hero’s sharp-tongued cousin, Beatrice.

Meanwhile, the treacherous Don John threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

Directed by Susan Wiles, the play stars Dawn Cowan as Beatrice and Callum Berridge as Claudio, Amy Wiles as Hero and Richard Hinchliffe as Benedict.

The play is on from May 10-13 and tickets are available on 01909 731778 or 01623 822009