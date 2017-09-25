Mr Parrot-face to star in comedy play in Bawtry

Veteran comedy performer Freddie ‘Parrot-face’ Davies heads the cast for a new play in Bawtry next month.

Let Sleeping Bags Lie, by Claire Spratt, is about to embark on a tour with theatre company Planet Rabbit Productions and will be visiting Bawtry’s Phoenix Theatre on October 13.

Freddie Davies became an overnight success after one appearance on Opportunity Knocks in 1964.

His character, Mr Parrot-face, and Freddie’s unique comedy act saw him become one of the uk’s best loved comedy characters.

In all, he appeared on more than 500 TV and radio shows.

Freddie went on to appear in TV hits like Heartbeat, Last of the Summer Wine, Harbour Lights, Born and Bred, My Family and many more.

In recent years Freddie appeared in the RSC’s production of The Secret Garden and in the film Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Askaban.

Freddie heads the cast of Let Sleeping Bags Lie which is set on a camp site, playing widower Ron.

His character takes his new lady friend, Mandy, on a camping trip, along with his son Simon and Simon’s girlfriend Jill.

Outspoken Mandy is a bit much for Simon as the comedy sees Mandy spend the weekend attempting to save an old oak tree from being chopped down for a housing development.

As the play develops, audiences can find out if to see if Simon finally tolerates Mandy and if Ron finally finds the companionship and cuddles he is looking for.

Tickets are £10 and £8.50 on 07986 122300 or online at www.planetrabbit.co.uk