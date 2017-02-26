Moonlight man Dan Owen has live Nottingham date

Dan Owen has announced an extensive European and UK headline tour, running through March and April this year.

And he will be at The Bodega in Nottingham on April 13.

His recently-released Open Hands and Enemies EP entered the Top 40 iTunes Album Chart and topped the Singer/Songwriter Chart upon release.

It’s already spawned the critically-acclaimed single Moonlight and the viral hit Made To Love You, which has clocked up more than 2.8 million plays on Spotify.

Tickets are available now at www.danowenmusic.co.uk or www.bodeganottingham.com