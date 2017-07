Molly Crow are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend.

The local favourites are back in town with set of rock and pop covers from bands like AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi, Journey, Stereophonics, Kings of Leon and more.

The gig is on Saturday, July 22 and entry is free.

Follow The Frog on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N for gig news.