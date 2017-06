Tickets are now on sale for Micky Flanagan’s new date at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on his An’ Another Fing tour.ce

he comedy star is back at the Arena on June 28 as one of six further dates nationwide added to the record-breaking tour due to huge demand.

Tickets are £33.60 and £36.40 and there is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 373300, online at http://bit.ly/2rDgBjl or in person from the Arena box office