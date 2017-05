Tickets are now on sale for Michael McIntyre’s UK tour dates at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next year.

One of Britain’s biggest comedy stars, Michael McIntyre returns to the stage with his brand new show, Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour.

He is in Nottingham on March 23 and 24.

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2oSYlBS

There is a maximum of six tickets per person.