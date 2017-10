Folk returns to Firbeck village hall next month with a set from Megson on their Pushing On tour.

Megson are husband and wife duo Debs and Stu Hanna who are four-time nominees at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards.

Their Firbeck date is on November 17 and tickets are on 01709 709406 or http://bit.ly/2fUcN9r