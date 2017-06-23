Meet The Addams Family in Nottingham next week

Samantha Womack and Les Dennis head the cast for The Addams Family at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

The touring musical comedy features all the usual crazy characters from the popular franchise, including Gomez, Morticia, Fester and Lurch.

Wednesday Addams has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows – she’s fallen in love with a man from a respectable family.

Gomez must keep the secret from his beloved wife Morticia, but everything will change on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

The show is at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday, June 27 to Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2rzOME