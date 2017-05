The world premiere tour of The Red Shoes is at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next week.

Matthew Bourne’s hugely successful new adaptation of the legendary film tells the story of Victoria Page, who dreams of being the world’s greatest dancer.

But her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

The show is at the Lyceum from Tuesday, May 30 to Saturday, June 3.

Tickets are on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2rl4QOm