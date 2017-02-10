Matt Terry heads the line up for X Factor Live

The X Factor Live Tour comes to the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena this month.

The tour will see winner Matt Terry and his eight fellow finalists perform their biggest hits live.

The top eight acts confirmed for the tour are Matt Terry, Saara Aalto, 5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Four of Diamonds, Ryan Lawrie, Sam Lavery and Honey G.

All eight will be performing classic songs and viewers’ favourites from the TV series.

The tour hits Nottingham on February 23.

Ticket details are on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenamnottingham.com