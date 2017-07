Martha Wainwright will play a headline show at The Foundry in Sheffield next week.

The singer-songwriter released her fourth studio album, Goodnight City, last year and features songs written by her and other acclaimed songwriters, including Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, her brother Rufus Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje, and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

Her Sheffield show is on Thursday, July 13 and tickets are on http://bit.ly/2pNXra4 or http://bit.ly/2quJbln