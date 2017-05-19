Martha Wainwright announces Sheffield date on UK tour

Folk-rock star Martha Wainwright will play The Foundry in Sheffield this summer.

The singer-songwriter released her fourth studio album, Goodnight City, last year and features songs written by her and other acclaimed songwriters, including Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, her brother Rufus Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje, and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

Her previous albums are Martha Wainwright (2005), I Know You’re Married But I’ve Got Feelings Too (2008) and Come Home To Mama (2012).

She is currently writing a book entitled Stories I Might Regret Telling You as well as playing live dates to a growing army of fans around the world.

Her Sheffield gig is on July 13 and tickets start at £27.50 on 0844 4771000 or online at http://bit.ly/2pNXra4 or http://bit.ly/2quJbln