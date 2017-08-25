Mamma Mia on the big screen at Hodsock

The summer season of outdoor movies at Hodsock Priory concludes with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia!

The screening takes place on Sunday, August 27.

Gates open at 6.30pm with showings starting at sundown.

Remember to bring your deckchairs and blankets as well as a picnic.

The bar will be open selling a range of alcoholic and soft drinks and there will be popcorn, ice cream and hot snacks available too.

For details, go to http://bit.ly/2wQMmow