Award-winning band Maison Rouge are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Hailing from Sheffield who formed in the 1980s and have now reunited with Paul Willis on flute and vocals, Phil Histon on guitar, Dave Neal on bass and mandolin and Greg Wall on drums.

Their Clowne set is at the Community Centre on Sunday, February 12, at 9pm and entry is £4.