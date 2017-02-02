Magic of the Beatles show coming to Retford and Rotherham

Celebrating 50 years since the iconic Sgt Pepper album was released, hit touring show The Magic of The Beatles is back to create Beatlemania all over again.

In 1962, four friends from Liverpool changed the world, as they became one of the biggest bands in history

The Beatles went on to conquer the world with a plethora of hits like Hey Jude, Yesterday, Here Comes The Sun, Twist & Shout, Come Together, Hello Goodbye, Love Me Do, Let It Be and many more.

The Magic of The Beatles brings the hysteria and sounds of a super group in a golden era and brings to life music history in a live concert spectacular, celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of greatest albums ever released – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford on March 9 and Rotherham Civic Theatre on May 19.

Tickets for Retford are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com

Tickets for Rotherham are on 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk